Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's controversial remarks on Pakistan's atom bomb and said that India's neighbour doesn't even have money to pay salaries and nobody is sure if their atom bomb will work. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP will win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar has said that Pakistan has an atom bomb, but how will you believe it? As the country does not have money to pay salaries, buy petrol, buy food grains. Pakistan may have had an atom bomb at one time, but it may not have been maintained, so who knows whether the bomb will work now or not?," the Assam CM said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks came days after senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar faced BJP's ire over his comments on Pakistan, where he vouched for peaceful relations with India's neighbour as both countries have atom bomb.

“They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue. You are walking with a gun, which yielded you nothing. Tensions are escalating. And if a mad person comes there, what will happen to the nation? They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, so within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar," reported ANI, quoting Aiyar.

While speaking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha elections 2024, Himanta Biswa Sarma said memory loss is a symptom of spending two months in jail, and Delhi CM spent time with dreaded criminals in Tihar jail.

"We are confident that we are going to get 400 (seats). Kejriwal ji was in jail for 52 days and dreaded criminals stay in Tihar...He forgot what he did to Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Kumar Vishwas. He forgot how he betrayed Anna Hazare. Memory loss is a common symptom after being in jail for 2 months..." Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

'Hindus will not remain silent if….'

The fresh target against the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders came a day after Himanta Biswal Sarma took exception to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's "purification" remark about the Ram Temple. He called Nana Patole's statement dangerous and asked if Hindus would remain silent if Sonia Gandhi purified the Ram Temple.

"Nana Patole has given a very dangerous statement... What is Sonia Gandhi's religion? And if Sonia Gandhi does the work of purifying the Ram temple, will the Hindus remain silent? It's election time that's why he is speaking but if he tries to do he will be jailed. Ram temple has been built after the Supreme Court's decision," the Assam CM said.

