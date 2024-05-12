'Who knows if Pakistan's atom bomb….?' Himanta Biswa Sarma's sharp retort to Mani Shankar Aiyar
Mani Shankar Aiyar faced BJP's ire over his comments on Pakistan, where he vouched for peaceful relations with India's neighbour as both countries have atom bomb
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's controversial remarks on Pakistan's atom bomb and said that India's neighbour doesn't even have money to pay salaries and nobody is sure if their atom bomb will work. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP will win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.