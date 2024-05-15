Active Stocks
Who was ‘Rajmata’ Madhavi Raje Scindia? Mother of Jyotiraditya Scindia passes away at AIIMS Delhi; know more about her

Livemint

Madhavi Raje Scindia, who died after a prolonged illness, was deeply involved in social and cultural activities in Gwalior. She chaired 24 trusts focusing on sectors such as education and healthcare.

Throughout her life, Madhavi Raje was committed to philanthropy. (PTI)Premium
Throughout her life, Madhavi Raje was committed to philanthropy. (PTI)

Madhavi Raje Scindia, a prominent figure of the Gwalior royal family and mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passed away this morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She had been receiving treatment there for the past three months, battling pneumonia and sepsis, and had been in an extremely critical condition over the last two weeks, according to a press statement. She breathed her last at 9:28 am.

Background and Legacy of Madhavi Raje Scindia

Madhavi Raje Scindia, the widow of Madhavrao Scindia, a notable politician and former Union minister, was deeply involved in social and cultural activities in Gwalior. Revered as the ‘Rajmata’ of Gwalior, she was an influential matriarch of a royal family known for its significant contributions to Indian politics and society. Her husband tragically died in a plane crash on September 30, 2001, near Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

Throughout her life, Rajmata Madhavi Raje was committed to philanthropy, chairing 24 trusts focusing on sectors such as education and healthcare. She was also the head of the board of governors at Scindias Kanya Vidyalaya, a school dedicated to the education of girls. In honour of her late husband, she established the Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia II gallery within the palace museum.

Political Context

Her son, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, is currently seeking re-election in the Lok Sabha from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, in the 2024 general elections.

The family and community mourn the loss of a distinguished leader whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the lives of many, the statement reads. 

Published: 15 May 2024, 02:41 PM IST
