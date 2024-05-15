Who was ‘Rajmata’ Madhavi Raje Scindia? Mother of Jyotiraditya Scindia passes away at AIIMS Delhi; know more about her
Madhavi Raje Scindia, who died after a prolonged illness, was deeply involved in social and cultural activities in Gwalior. She chaired 24 trusts focusing on sectors such as education and healthcare.
Madhavi Raje Scindia, a prominent figure of the Gwalior royal family and mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passed away this morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She had been receiving treatment there for the past three months, battling pneumonia and sepsis, and had been in an extremely critical condition over the last two weeks, according to a press statement. She breathed her last at 9:28 am.