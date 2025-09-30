Who was Vijay Kumar Malhotra? — BJP veteran who strengthened party in Delhi

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and veteran parliamentarian Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away on Tuesday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

He was 93.

Malhotra, who had a long and active political career, was widely respected across the political spectrum for his ideological commitment and contribution to strengthening the BJP, particularly in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of Malhotra, saying he “played a vital role” in strengthening the party in the National Capital.

“Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people's issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

The Delhi unit of the BJP also mourned the loss of the veteran leader. In a post on X, the party said, “The news of the sudden demise of BJP's senior leader, the first president of Delhi BJP, Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji, is extremely heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP family stands with their family members. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti.”

Who was Vijay Kumar Malhotra? Born in Lahore, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Malhotra began his political journey with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. In 1972, he was elected as the President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh and held the position until 1975.

He went on to serve as the President of the BJP twice, first in 1977 and again in 1980.

Holding an active career in politics, the senior BJP leader has been credited for keeping the party afloat in the national capital for several years.

A five-time Member of Parliament (MP) and two-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Malhotra was, at one point, the sole BJP candidate to win a seat in Delhi.

Condolences have poured in from leaders across party lines, recalling Malhotra's decades-long service to public life and his dedication to the democratic process.