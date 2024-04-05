Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the coalition of Opposition parties, INDIA bloc, will decide its prime minister candidate after winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. After the Congress released its poll manifesto on Friday, Gandhi was asked who could be the PM face of the Congress — Rahul Gandhi himself or Mallikarjun Kharge.

Follow Congress manifesto LIVE updates here

Speculations sparked over Gandhi or Kharge being the PM face after the Congress' manifesto displayed images of these two leaders on the top.

View Full Image Congress candidate for Kerala's Wayanad constituency Rahul Gandhi holds the party's manifesto in New Delhi on April 5, 2024 (AFP)

At the press conference, the question asked to Rahul Gandhi was: “In 2009, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh's image was on the manifesto. In a press conference [back then], they were asked who will be the PM face. Sonia Gandhi then hid her face in the manifesto. Who's face will you hide this time? [yours or Kharge's]"

Responding to the query, Rahul Gandhi said, "INDIA bloc had taken a decision that they together are fighting an ideological elections. The coalition will decide who will be the leader and prime minister after winning the elections".

What's in the Congress' Lok Sabha manifesto?

The broad theme of the final manifesto approved by the Congress Working Committee and Congress chief Kharge is justice. "Every aspect of justice has been threatened, weakened, diminished and in some cases, denied in the last 10 years," Congress leader Chidambaram said.

The Congress' 'Nyay Patra' promised to ensure that minorities of the country will have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws. Among other promises were Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 percent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.

The Congress also promised that it would abolish the Agnipath programme and direct the armed forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength if it comes to power after winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The party also pledged to repair India's relations with the Maldives and said it will will engage with Pakistan on its willingness and ability to end cross-border terrorism.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, says 'will not rest until...'

“We will repair relations with the Maldives and work with Myanmar to protect the political and human rights of the people of Myanmar. Engagement with Pakistan depends fundamentally on its willingness and ability to end cross-border Terrorism," the manifesto said.

It added that the Congress will significantly increase the size of the Indian Foreign Service, open more missions abroad, leverage our economic strengths, and acquire a position of leadership through the country's values and mutually beneficial economic relationships.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!