Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘Kaun Banega crorepati’ retort over question of INDIA Bloc's PM candidate
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attempted to corner the Opposition INDIA bloc over not announcing the prime ministerial candidate
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed various rallies in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The state is scheduled to vote in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 1. When asked about the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate, Mallikarjun Kharge seemed upset and said, "It's like asking 'Kaun Banega crorepati'."