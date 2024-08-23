Who will be MVA’s CM face in Maharashtra? Sharad Pawar says ’won’t be me’ as Uddhav Thackeray pushes for decision

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar, said no one from the party is interested in being the chief minister's face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra. "As far as my party is concerned, no one from my party is interested. We are not projecting anyone [as the CM face]," Pawar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Sharad Pawar added that he won't be the CM face at least and that said his priority remains the change of government in the state. "We just want change in the government here, as we want to give good governance to the state. So, who will or will not be the CM is not a question for me. It will not be me at least," he said.

The NCP-SCP leader's comment came days, after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pushed the alliance partners to choose the CM, face first rather than going by the logic of which party wins the most seats. He asserted he would back any candidate announced by allies – the Congress and NCP (SP).

The MVA is a coalition of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) faction.

"First, decide [the CM's face] and then go ahead but do not go by this policy [those having the most seats will get the CM's post]. Uddhav Thackeray will back any candidate announced by Congress and NCP (SP) as the CM face of MVA. I don't have the feeling that I am fighting for myself but it is for the rights of Maharashtra," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on August 16.

Thackeray said the experience he had during his alliance with the BJP was that whoever had the numbers would get the CM's post. His statement came after holding a meeting with MVA leaders.

However, MVA ally Sharad Pawar did not touch upon the contentious issue but stressed the need for a single-point agenda to change the government in Maharashtra if the situation has to improve in the state.

Pawar reportedly told the MVA cadres the three partners will take along the Left outfits, Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) and Samajwadi Party by giving them due respect, and present a united face before the people of the state.

The Congress too pitched for focusing on unseating the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, with the party's state unit chief Nana Patole saying the leaders of INDIA bloc will decide on who will be the chief minister.