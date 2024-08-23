Who will be MVA’s CM face in Maharashtra? Sharad Pawar says ’won’t be me’ as Uddhav Thackeray pushes for decision

Maharashtra politics: NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar said he won't be the CM face of the MVA and that said his priority remains the change of government in the state.

Livemint
Updated23 Aug 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA meeting included Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA meeting included Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar, said no one from the party is interested in being the chief minister's face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra. "As far as my party is concerned, no one from my party is interested. We are not projecting anyone [as the CM face]," Pawar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Also Read | Why is Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24? All you need to know

Sharad Pawar added that he won't be the CM face at least and that said his priority remains the change of government in the state. "We just want change in the government here, as we want to give good governance to the state. So, who will or will not be the CM is not a question for me. It will not be me at least," he said.

The NCP-SCP leader's comment came days, after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pushed the alliance partners to choose the CM, face first rather than going by the logic of which party wins the most seats. He asserted he would back any candidate announced by allies – the Congress and NCP (SP).

The MVA is a coalition of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) faction.

"First, decide [the CM's face] and then go ahead but do not go by this policy [those having the most seats will get the CM's post]. Uddhav Thackeray will back any candidate announced by Congress and NCP (SP) as the CM face of MVA. I don't have the feeling that I am fighting for myself but it is for the rights of Maharashtra," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on August 16.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Here is what’s open and what’s closed on August 24

Thackeray said the experience he had during his alliance with the BJP was that whoever had the numbers would get the CM's post. His statement came after holding a meeting with MVA leaders.

However, MVA ally Sharad Pawar did not touch upon the contentious issue but stressed the need for a single-point agenda to change the government in Maharashtra if the situation has to improve in the state.

Pawar reportedly told the MVA cadres the three partners will take along the Left outfits, Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) and Samajwadi Party by giving them due respect, and present a united face before the people of the state.

Also Read | Will Uddhav Thackeray align with BJP? The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief says…

The Congress too pitched for focusing on unseating the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, with the party's state unit chief Nana Patole saying the leaders of INDIA bloc will decide on who will be the chief minister.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are due this year. The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll dates.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsWho will be MVA’s CM face in Maharashtra? Sharad Pawar says ’won’t be me’ as Uddhav Thackeray pushes for decision

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue