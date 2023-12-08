As suspense looms over the Chief Ministerial posts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP on Friday announced the names of the observers. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which smoothly stumped out its rivals in three of the four states in the recently held assembly elections, has not announced the names of the Chief Ministers yet.

BJP to appoint new faces as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM On Friday, the saffron party announced a total of nine observers for the three states. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey, and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde have been named as observers for Rajasthan. On the other hand, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Lakshman, and Asha Lakra are the observers of Madhya Pradesh. Chhattishgarh's observers are Minister of Tribal Affairs of India Arjun Munda, Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and Former Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

A media report claimed that all three states will have new faces on the CM's post but Mint could not officially verify the claim.

Yesterday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, while speaking to the media, refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from among the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders.

Vijayvargiya added that the suspense and speculation over the CM choices in the three states would end on December 10.

While the BJP kept its cards close to its chest with regard to its CM choices for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, its top leaders gathered for a crucial Parliamentary Party meeting at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Amit Shah, and Ashwani Vaishanaw, along with other BJP MPs, were in attendance at the meeting.

In the recently held assembly polls, the BJP won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

In Rajasthan, BJP won 115 seats and the Congress trailed by winning only 69 seats out of the 199. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

