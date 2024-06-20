Who will be the pro-tem speaker of 18th Lok Sabha? What is the role in the inaugural session? 5 points
Before the Speaker is elected, the pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath of office to the newly elected Members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
If there is no consensus between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition INDIA bloc, the election for the Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 26. The newly-elected Lok Sabha will meet for its inaugural session from June 24 to July 3.