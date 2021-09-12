Gandhinagar: The name of the new Gujarat Chief Minister is set to be finalised at today's Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislative party meet in Gandhinagar, news agency ANI reported. This comes a day after Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The meeting, which will be held at the party's headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar, will be attended by state BJP chief CR Paatil and three central observers including Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

"Today, the legislative party meeting will be held at Shree Kamalam. Our president CR Paatil and three central observers will remain present in the meet. The meeting will be held to decide the next Chief Minister of the state. It is obvious that Chief Minister will be decided today itself," said Yamal Vyas, party's spokesperson, ANI reported.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post, his sudden announcement coming over a year before the state goes to the polls. It is not clear what prompted the development.

Assembly polls to the 182-member Assembly are scheduled to take place in December 2022.

Rupani took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

