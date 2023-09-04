Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday in an indirect attack at the Centre criticised the presence of Lalit Modi at the wedding of the former solicitor general of India and top lawyer Harish Salve who is also a member of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Not that I care about sarkari BJP lawyer marrying a third time & then very conveniently waxing eloquent on behalf of Modi government on uniform marriage laws, polygamy etc … but what should concern everyone is the presence of a fugitive who is escaping Indian law as an invitee and celebrating Modi government’s favourite lawyer’s wedding. Who’s helping whom? Who’s protecting whom is now not even a question anymore.

Priyanka Chaturvedi reposted the statements of a journalist who said, “When fugitive businessman Lalit Modi attends the third marriage of sr lawyer Harish Salve, who is also member of #OneNationOnePoll panel headed by ex-Pres Kovind, questions are bound to be raised. Modi is wanted by Indian agencies on charges like corruption & money laundering."

Meanwhile Sanjay Singh of Aaam Aadmi Party(AAP) also wrote on X,"Harish Salve, member of the High Level Committee of One Nation One Election, with Lalit Modi, the fugitive who looted India's thousands of crores. Modi ji answer, what is your relation with Lalit Modi? How is he celebrating with your special friends?" when loosely translated from Hindi to English.