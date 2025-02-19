Who will be the next Delhi Chief Minister? The announcement will be made only after central observers appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) hold a key meet on Wednesday, February 19, to elect a leader.

Ahead of the meeting, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and party's national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar were appointed as central observers for electing the Leader of Delhi BJP Legislature Party, who will also be the new Delhi CM.

The meeting to elect the leader will be held at the party office today at 7 pm, news agency ANI reported.

The BJP is expected to announce the new Delhi chief minister by Wednesday evening, after the central observers' meeting ends. The oath taking ceremony of the new Delhi CM will take place at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on February 20.

Who will be the new Delhi CM? The names doing the rounds for the new chief minister include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay; and other leaders such as Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai.

The 48 BJP MLAs will chose the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly who will become the chief minister.

Oath-ceremony invitation out While the BJP is yet to announce the next Delhi CM, the invitation for February 20th oath-ceremony is already out. A picture of the invitation emerged on Tuesday.

Oath-ceremony invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be present at the ceremony.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said that the swearing in ceremony will be a historic event for the national capital.

The BJP came to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.