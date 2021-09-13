Why Afghanistan is not a lost cause

With the announcement of the Taliban government consisting of ultra-conservative and extreme militant elements—including conspicuously Sirajuddin and Khalil Haqqani and others who are in various UN and US-designated terrorist lists with known ties to Al-Qaeda—the best-case scenario of an inclusive government that many were gullible enough to believe in is already ruled out. The message from the hardliners within the government is that far from inclusion and reconciliation with the post-2001 Afghanistan, the ‘jehad’ (holy war) will not end with the departure of US troops. It will turn inwards against Afghans, and outwards through its many affiliates to the region.