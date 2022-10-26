Why air quality numbers are all over the place

What is the air quality index (AQI)?

It measures how safe the air around you is for breathing. Organizations that report AQI measure the density of various pollutants in the air (such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, etc) at different monitoring stations, in micrograms per cubic metre. But there’s a catch. A particular amount of one pollutant may not be as harmful as the same amount of another pollutant. So, each pollutant’s quantity in the air is adjusted to a common scale (say, 0 to 500) that works for all pollutants. Finally, the pollutant with the worst sub-index determines the AQI for that time and location (see chart).

