How not to lose your airline bags

Apple’s AirTags and Tile trackers have gained some popularity recently. They don’t have built-in GPS chips, but use Bluetooth connections with phones (only iOS for AirTags) to keep track of luggage. They also use a network of users to keep track of devices when the phone is not nearby. So, as long as enough Tile or iPhone users are around, they will be able to transmit a last-known location. This may not be the exact location, but it will be better than knowing whether your luggage never made it to the plane in the first place.