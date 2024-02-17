Amid speculations around former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath joining Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) with his son Nakul Nath, the veteran Congress leader has asked the media to not get excited and said he will inform he something like that happens. The remarks came amid strong claims by sources that the father-son duo may soon join BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that..." former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said.

The noise around Kamal Nath joining BJP became loud after Kamal Nath's former media advisor Narendra Saluja posted his picture with his son Nakul Nath and captioned it as “Jai Shri Ram." Meanwhile, Nakul Nath, who is a sitting MP from Chhindwara removed Congress from his bio on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

