‘Why are you being used for political battles?’: SC rejects ED's plea against Siddaramaiah's wife in MUDA case

The Supreme Court on Monday raised concerns about the Enforcement Directorate’s handling of politically sensitive cases while affirming the Karnataka High Court’s ruling to dismiss the case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife in the MUDA matter.

Advertisement

Cautioning against the agency being used as a tool in political battles, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai said, “Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used?”

The bench comprising Chief Justice Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the ED’s appeal challenging a Karnataka High Court order that quashed proceedings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving BM Parvati, wife of the Karnataka chief minister.

Advertisement

“Mr Raju (Additional Solicitor General S V Raju who was appearing for the ED), please don’t compel us to open our mouths. Otherwise, we will be forced to make some harsh comments about the ED. Unfortunately, I have some experience in Maharashtra. Don’t perpetuate this violence across the country. Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used?” the CJI said during the brief proceedings.

The court dismissed the ED’s appeal, upholding the Karnataka High Court’s decision to quash the case.

The MUDA scam revolves around the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites. At the heart of the controversy is a 3.2-acre parcel of land that was gifted to CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by her brother Mallikarjunaswamy in 2010.

Advertisement

After the acquisition of the land by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Parvathi sought compensation and was subsequently allocated 14 plots. These plots are reportedly worth more than the original piece of land.

Opposition parties have alleged that the total value of the scam could potentially fall within the range of ₹3,000 crore to ₹4,000 crore.