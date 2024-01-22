‘Why are you talking about Ravan today?’ Assam CM sidesteps questions on Rahul Gandhi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir marks the end of 500 years of slavery and shows that anything is possible in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As the whole nation is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at Ram temple in Ayodhya, several politicians, leaders, and celebrities extended their wishes to the people. Referring to the consecration ceremony, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “500 years of slavery have ended today. India has shown that anything is possible in this country. I have full faith that Ram Rajya has begun now."