As the whole nation is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at Ram temple in Ayodhya, several politicians, leaders, and celebrities extended their wishes to the people. Referring to the consecration ceremony, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "500 years of slavery have ended today. India has shown that anything is possible in this country. I have full faith that Ram Rajya has begun now."

He also showered praises for PM Modi. However, on being asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the Nagaon attacks, Himanta Biswa Sarma sidelined the question by referring to the Wayanad MP as 'Ravan'.

"Why are you talking about Ravan today? At least talk about Ram today. We have the opportunity to talk about Ram after 500 years. We should only talk about him and not about Ravan," Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Monday.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra was marked with high drama on Monday after he was denied permission to visit the Sri Sri Sankardeva Satra in Assam's Nagaon district. He was also not allowed to hold a meeting in Morigaon district, triggering a strong reaction from the Congress leader who protested and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now "decide who will visit a temple and when".

Later, Rahul Gandhi said that his party is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi's convoy was allegedly attacked by a mob chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Modi Modi" slogans in Assam.

The grand old party also alleged that its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Assam unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, were targeted at the behest of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and hurdles were being created "every hour" for the Yatra which re-entered Assam from Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

At the time when Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was interrupted by a group of BJP workers chanting “Jai Shri Ram" and raising “Modi Modi" slogans, the Congress leader could be seen waving and giving flying kisses. "Our 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) is open to everyone. 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega Hindustan'," Gandhi said in a post on X while sharing a video of the incident.

He even stepped down off the bus to meet the crowd, however, he was quickly escorted back by the security personnel amid jostling.

