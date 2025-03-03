‘Why Arvind Kejriwal is not holding press conference today?’ BJP leader Harish Khurana slams AAP on CAG report

BJP MLA Harish Khurana stated on Monday that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have not provided answers for only two Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, while 14 other reports are still pending to be presented in the Legislative Assembly.

Khurana emphasized that the BJP government is dedicated to tabling all the CAG reports.

"This process has already begun, and more reports are yet to come. The AAP has no answers for its government. Why is Arvind Kejriwal not holding a press conference today? Because he knows he has many answers to give. Only two reports have come so far, and 14 are still pending. It is difficult for them to respond," he said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that today, there will be a discussion on the CAG.

"After that, there will be a short discussion on the cleaning of drains and sewers. The session will proceed according to law and rules," he said.

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay emphasized that the BJP government will present a "Crucial" report on Delhi's health infrastructure today.

“The session is meant for discussions on the welfare of any state. If the opposition has decided that they neither worked earlier nor will allow the current government to work, then this is not possible. We will continue to work on the agenda we had decided. The irregularities that have increased in all sectors, whether it was the liquor scam or the health policy, will be discussed today in the session. The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government will present a crucial report on the city's health infrastructure and management in the state assembly today,” he said.

According to the list of business released by the treasury bench, the report 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services Relating to Government of NCT of Delhi, ' prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), will be discussed by the MLAs, who can also raise matters under Rule-280 with the Chair's permission.

The series of CAG reports which are being tabled in the Delhi Assembly has created a political furore between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with almost all AAP MLAs except one being suspended for three days for protesting against the ruling party.

On February 25, tensions flared in the Delhi Assembly when Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended AAP MLAs, including Atishi and Gopal Rai, amid a commotion before the tabling of the CAG report.

In a letter to Speaker Gupta, Delhi Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi condemned the suspension, calling it an injustice to the opposition and urging him to "protect democratic values."

The MLAs were suspended for three days, and March 3 marked the first time they would return to the Assembly after the suspension.

