Why Biden isn’t benefiting from a strong economy

Solving supply shortages and getting more people back into the labor force will require coming to terms with Covid, but there, too, Mr. Biden is hamstrung. Democratic voters in particular are so fearful of the virus that “they are operating as if the risk has to be zero before they can return to life like it was before the pandemic," said Jonathan Rothwell, principal economist at Gallup. This appears to be holding back the economy more in Democratic-governed states than Republican ones, he said. “At some point there needs to be a corrective effort from our political leaders, from Biden himself, where there is strong encouragement to return to daily life."