Why Black Americans are buying more guns
The people who bear the brunt of rising violent crime are taking steps to protect themselves
“The issue we face is one of conscience and common sense." So said Joe Biden last week in a prime-time plea for more Second Amendment restrictions. The president is right on both counts, just not in the way that he and other gun-control enthusiasts imagine.