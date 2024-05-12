Why can't Arvind Kejriwal's bail verdict set precedent for Amritpal Singh — Explained
The Supreme Court called pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh seeking parole/bail for contesting elections different from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea. A Supreme Court advocate explained why one cannot compare the two cases.
Is Amritpal Singh, the chief of pro-Khalistan outfit Waris Punjab De, now eligible for bail? This is a question being widely raised by many, including netizens and advocates following the Supreme Court's verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea.