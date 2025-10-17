Why did entire Gujarat cabinet quit except CM Bhupendra Patel? Key expansion move expected today

The Gujarat Cabinet saw a sweeping overhaul on Thursday as all 16 ministers, excluding Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, resigned ahead of a major reshuffle.

According to an official statement, the new cabinet is set to be sworn in on October 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat can have a maximum of 27 ministers (15% of the 182-member assembly), and the BJP aims to fill more of these positions. The Gujarat cabinet comprised a total of 17 (including the Chief Minister) Ministers, with 8 being cabinet ministers and 8 being ministers of state.

Why major cabinet reshuffle taking place? The cabinet expansion is seen as a strategic move to inject new energy into the administration and strengthen the BJP's governance framework in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda reached Ahmedabad.

The move to bring in new faces to the Gujarat cabinet comes just three years into the government's formation, and two years before the 2027 legislative assembly elections.

Governor Acharya Devvratji will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the designated ministers included in this expansion of the State Cabinet during the ceremony.

Gujarat cabinet include? The cabinet included Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai, Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel, Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai Patel, Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput, Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya, Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera, Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor, Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya, Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi, Jagdishbhai Ishwarbhai Panchal, Parshottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki, Bachubhai Maganbhai Khabad, Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel, Praful Chhaganbhai Pansheriya, Bhikusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar, Kunvarjibhai Narsinhbhai Halpati.

According to Article 164(A) of the Indian Constitution, a state cabinet shall not exceed 15 per cent of the total strength of the legislative assembly. The minimum number of ministers (including the CM) allowed is 12. In the 182-member legislative assembly, there can be around 27 ministers.

Earlier this month, minister of state (MoS) in the Gujarat government Jagdish Vishwakarma became the new president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat unit, replacing Union minister C R Paatil. Gujarat, which has a 182-member assembly, can have maximum 27 ministers or 15 per cent of the total strength of the House.

Patel took oath as Gujarat CM on 12 December 2022 for the second time.