‘Why disrespect an 82-year-old?…’ asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Nadda’s letter to Kharge over Rahul Gandhi remarks

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has objected to JP Nadda's response to Kharge's letter to PM Modi about comments on Rahul Gandhi. Vadra emphasised the need for respect in democracy and questioned the appropriateness of Nadda's aggressive reply.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated20 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM IST
‘Why disrespect an 82-year-old?’ Priyanka Gandhi after Nadda's letter to Kharge over Rahul Gandhi remarks
‘Why disrespect an 82-year-old?’ Priyanka Gandhi after Nadda’s letter to Kharge over Rahul Gandhi remarks(AICC)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has objected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda's letter he wrote in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's missive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders against Rahul Gandhi. 

Vadra wondered why was the need for the BJP president to responded to Congress president's letter to the Prime Minister. In a post shared on X on Friday, Vadra said the if the Prime Minister had faith in democratic values, dialogue and respect for elders, he would have personally responded to Kharge's letter. But, he instead, got an aggressive response written by Nadda and sent it, she said.

Also Read | Congress a ‘copy & paste’ party under its ‘prince’ Rahul Gandhi, says Nadda

“What was the need to disrespect an 82 year old senior leader? The tradition and culture of democracy is to ask questions and communicate. Even in religion, no one is above values ​​like dignity and etiquette,” she said.

Kharge wrote to Modi on Tuesday, expressing his concern and disappointment over remarks made against Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu had stoked a controversy after he called Rahul Gandhi, as number 1 terrorist and biggest enemy of the country. Bittu made the remark while reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on various issues, including related to Sikh Community.

In another case, an FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad after he announced a reward of  11 lakh reward to ‘chop Rahul Gandhi's tongue’ over his statements on reservation during his recent trip to the United States.

'Copy & paste' party under Rahul Gandhi

Nadda wrote a letter in response to Kharge by criticissing the Congress party for its reliance on outdated tactics. Nadda said called the Congress a 'copy & paste' party under pressure from its 'famous prince' – Rahul Gandhi.

“You have written a letter to PM Modi in an attempt to polish your failed product (Rahul Gandhi), which has been repeatedly rejected by the public, and bring it to the market due to political compulsion,” reads Nadda's letter in Hindi.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit US on Sept 21, no confirmation on Trump meet: What’s expected?

Vadra said in the post in Hindi that there is a lot of poison in today's politics and that the Prime Minister should have set a different example by keeping the dignity of his post. “If he had respectfully replied to the letter of a senior colleague politician, his image and dignity would have increased in the eyes of the public,” she said.

“It is unfortunate that our leaders in the highest positions in the government have rejected these great traditions” Vadra said.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews‘Why disrespect an 82-year-old?…’ asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Nadda’s letter to Kharge over Rahul Gandhi remarks

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.10
    12:47 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    3.5 (2.34%)

    NTPC

    423.60
    12:47 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    -0.4 (-0.09%)

    Bharat Electronics

    277.20
    12:47 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    4.45 (1.63%)

    GAIL India

    213.20
    12:47 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.15 (1.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Cochin Shipyard

    1,841.40
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    162.7 (9.69%)

    Asahi India Glass

    772.00
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    63.15 (8.91%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,833.90
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    137.85 (8.13%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    248.75
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    18.4 (7.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.