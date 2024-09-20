‘Why disrespect an 82-year-old?…’ asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Nadda’s letter to Kharge over Rahul Gandhi remarks

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has objected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda's letter he wrote in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's missive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders against Rahul Gandhi.

Vadra wondered why was the need for the BJP president to responded to Congress president's letter to the Prime Minister. In a post shared on X on Friday, Vadra said the if the Prime Minister had faith in democratic values, dialogue and respect for elders, he would have personally responded to Kharge's letter. But, he instead, got an aggressive response written by Nadda and sent it, she said.

“What was the need to disrespect an 82 year old senior leader? The tradition and culture of democracy is to ask questions and communicate. Even in religion, no one is above values ​​like dignity and etiquette,” she said.

Kharge wrote to Modi on Tuesday, expressing his concern and disappointment over remarks made against Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu had stoked a controversy after he called Rahul Gandhi, as number 1 terrorist and biggest enemy of the country. Bittu made the remark while reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on various issues, including related to Sikh Community.

In another case, an FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad after he announced a reward of ₹11 lakh reward to ‘chop Rahul Gandhi's tongue’ over his statements on reservation during his recent trip to the United States.

'Copy & paste' party under Rahul Gandhi Nadda wrote a letter in response to Kharge by criticissing the Congress party for its reliance on outdated tactics. Nadda said called the Congress a 'copy & paste' party under pressure from its 'famous prince' – Rahul Gandhi.

“You have written a letter to PM Modi in an attempt to polish your failed product (Rahul Gandhi), which has been repeatedly rejected by the public, and bring it to the market due to political compulsion,” reads Nadda's letter in Hindi.

Vadra said in the post in Hindi that there is a lot of poison in today's politics and that the Prime Minister should have set a different example by keeping the dignity of his post. “If he had respectfully replied to the letter of a senior colleague politician, his image and dignity would have increased in the eyes of the public,” she said.