Why fortified food is no magic bullet

How likely is the mandatory fortification of edible oils and milk? According to FSSAI chief executive officer Arun Singhal, the agency has received comments on the draft proposal and a scientific panel is looking into them. Several factors such as deficiency levels, existing supplementation programmes and the ease of adding nutrients will determine if fortification will be made mandatory. For instance, Vitamin D deficiency is widespread and overdose is not a concern. But recent surveys show that Vitamin A deficiency is no longer endemic. So, if the health ministry continues with its existing supplementation programmes, it may weaken the case for adding vitamin A to staples. What about food firms voluntarily adding vitamins in processed food to make them appear healthier? “We can only provide information to the consumer in a transparent manner. The information on sugar content is also there on the packet… but what one chooses to eat is their business," Singhal said.