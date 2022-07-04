Soon after a defamation complaint was filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya, a Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Raut was supposed to appear before the metropolitan magistrate court at Mazgaon in connection with the case but he didn't.

On May 18, Medha had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Raut over his allegations of her being involved in a ₹100 crore ‘toilet scam'.

Her complaint termed Raut's allegations baseless and completely defamatory in nature.

Medha further in her complaint said that she came across an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamna wherein she was accused of building unauthorised toilets by cutting mangroves without getting necessary permissions from environmental authorities.

Saamna in its article alleged that she was involved in a scam worth ₹100 crore and the then Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Iqbal Singh Chahal submitted a report to the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

She also said that the defamatory article was picked up by other print and electronic media to create an impression in the minds of the public that she had committed a toilet scam of ₹100 crore.

In light of this, her defamation suit read, “These defendants (Raut and others) have denigrated and tarnished image of the plaintiff (Somaiya) in the eyes of the general public, etc. …such imputation which by itself harms her reputation is per se defamatory and actionable."

The suit further claims that the article in Saamna also implied that she had siphoned public money under the garb of constructing toilets and that her NGO ‘Yuva Pratisthan’ was fake and fraudulent.

She further stated that after her letter to Raut to tender an unconditional apology for the allegations made in the article came to nought, she had addressed a letter to the Senior Inspector of Police, Mulund to register an FIR against Raut for making defamatory statements. However, when even that was not heeded she approached Metropolitan Magistrate at Mazgaon and sought initiation of criminal proceedings against Raut for defaming her.

She had also sought directions from the court to ask Raut to deposit ₹100 crore in the chief minister's relief fund or any other fund which is deemed right by the court and retract the article and published an unqualified apology to her on the front page of the Sena newspaper.

Responding to the allegations on Tuesday, Raut had said, “He (Kirit Somaiya) can file a suit worth ₹1000 crore; he is a corrupt man who collected funds from people in the name of saving INS Vikrant and siphoned it off. He has defamed the country in the name of national security."