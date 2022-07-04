Why has Mumbai court issued bailable warrant against Sanjay Raut?2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 01:23 PM IST
Raut was supposed to appear before the metropolitan magistrate court at Mazgaon in connection with the case but he didn't.
Soon after a defamation complaint was filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya, a Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.