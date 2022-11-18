Why hobbies are so important in retirement6 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 12:20 AM IST
Having a passion—whether it’s making or collecting something or volunteering or traveling or whatever—can enhance a retiree’s mental and physical health
When Lynice Willis ended her 30-year career in college administration in 2020, she gave herself a precious gift: time.