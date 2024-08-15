Why inflation might not win the election for Trump

And a small, crucial slice of voters seems willing to give her a chance. Several surveys find voters trust her more on the economy than they trust Biden, though less than they trust Trump. In a poll of seven swing states, asked who they trusted more to bring the cost of living under control, 42% of respondents said Harris, while 48% said Trump—a small margin given economic pessimism, said Amy Walter, editor of the Cook Political Report, which sponsored the poll. “Harris is benefiting from the fact that she’s not getting the blame for a bad economy the way Biden was."