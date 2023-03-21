Why IPCC wants to speed up climate efforts2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:37 PM IST
The final part of the sixth assessment report ('AR6') of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was released on Monday. Its ‘final warning’ about the climate crisis merits attention and drastic action.
The final part of the sixth assessment report (“AR6") of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was released on Monday. Its “final warning" about the climate crisis merits attention and drastic action. Mint explains why:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×