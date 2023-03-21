Why IPCC wants to speed up climate efforts

The IPCC was founded in 1988 by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization. Its 195 member-states appoint climate scientists and experts to review and report on climate change observations over a period of six to eight years, called an assessment cycle. Each cycle has three working reports and a synthesis report, bringing it all together. The first report in 1990 established climate change as a global challenge requiring international cooperation. Research for the sixth cycle began in 2017 and is about to end. These reports are vital for govts to take up climate action.