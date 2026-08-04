‘Why is Amit Shah not answering’: CJP backs the Opposition's demand in Parliament over police ‘excesses’

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has weighed in on the ongoing Parliament deadlock, backing the Opposition's demand that Union Home Minister Amit Shah answer in Parliament over the police action against student protesters in the national capital last month.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said on Tuesday that Parliament ‘belongs to the people’. He argued that the Home Minister Amit Shah must be held accountable for the actions of forces under his ministry.

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“This ought to be very clear. The Parliament of India is ours. It is the people’s. The people of India, its children, were brutally beaten up, some blinded for life, by the Delhi Police and the RAF, which is under the CRPF, a central force,” Das said in a post on X.

Hence, Das said, their boss, Home Minister Amit Shah, ought to answer for their crimes. "Why has he not been appearing before the Parliament for the last two weeks and answering for his force’s draconian brutality? After all, accountability ought to be fixed. Why is the Speaker Om Birla unable to compel the government to answer? It is his duty to remain impartial. Speakers that are coloured and politically biased ought to be made answerable too,” he said.

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The remarks by CJP's chief spokesperson come amid a Parliamentary deadlock during the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the Opposition demanding a statement from Shah on the floor of the house regarding the alleged police crackdown in New Delhi on 20 July.

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“It is not a radical demand of the MPs to hold Amit Shah answerable before the Parliament for the Black Day that is 20th July 2026. It is a legitimate demand that should be IMMEDIATELY met so our Parliament functions,” Das said.

Parliament Deadlock Continues Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Tuesday as Opposition MPs continued their protests over a host of issues, including a demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the recent police action during student protests in the national capital.

Outside the house, Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament House complex against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and “police excesses” against student protesters.

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The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read ‘Why (is) Amit Shah absent from Parliament’ and raised slogans against the Home Minister.

The Parliament of India is ours. It is the people’s.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.