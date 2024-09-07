Why is Bajrang Punia not contesting Haryana elections? He says, ‘Vinesh and I decided...’

Wrestler turned politician  Bajrang Punia on Saturday mentioned the reason behind why only Vinesh Phogat is contesting elections

Published7 Sep 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi. (PTI)

Ace wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress party, boosting its prospects in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. Out of the two grapplers, only Vinesh Phogat will contest the Haryana polls. In contrast, Bajrang Punia was appointed the Working Chairman of All India Kisan Congress on Friday. The Olympic medallist recently opened up about the reason for not contesting the state assembly elections.

In a conversation with ANI, Bajrang Punia said that it was a mutual decision between him and Vinesh Phogat that only one would participate in the assembly polls.

“We had decided that only one of us would contest the election, and she is contesting. I stand with Vinesh...I will work in the organisation and carry out the responsibility given by the High Command,” Punia told ANI on Saturday.

Bajrang Punia rejects wrestlers' protest connection with Congress: 'Nothing to do with politics…'

Last year, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia spearheaded wrestlers' protest against former Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers' protest demanded the BJP strongman's resignation from post over sexual harassment allegations. The recent development has strengthened the voices accusing the wrestlers' protest to be politically motivated.

Reacting to the allegations of the wrestlers' protest backed by Congress, Bajrang Punia clarified that they had “nothing to do with politics at that time” and they didn't “allow any politician on their stage initially”.

“Why were we made to sit on protest? Who were they? Congress party's or someone else's? We had nothing to do with politics at that time. We did not allow any politician on our stage initially...It is their job to set a narrative...There is nothing like that” Bajrang Punia told ANI.

“I would like to thank everyone. I think I will receive the same love in politics that I received through wrestling. I have come here with a sense of service to people. I will work hard by being in the grassroots,” he added.

7 Sep 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Why is Bajrang Punia not contesting Haryana elections? He says, 'Vinesh and I decided...'

