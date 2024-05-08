Why is Cong quiet on Adani, Ambani, have they received funds from them: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged that Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stopped attacking his government for being close to industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani since the elections were announced and asked the Congress to declare funds that they have received from these industrialists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"For years, Congress's Prince (shehzade) would all the time talk about '5 industrialists'... then they started to name 'Ambani' and 'Adani'... But since the elections are declared, they have stopped abusing Ambani, Adani…," he said while addressing an election rally in Telangana's Warangal on Wednesday.

"Why? I wish to ask the Shehzadey of Congress to declare how much black money have they received from Adani, and Ambani?" Modi said.

How Congress leaders countered charge This charge was countered by several leaders of the Congress party, who have said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is staring at an impending defeat in the general elections and, hence, making such baseless allegations.

"Let me remind you Prime Minister ji. From 3 April until now (8 May), Rahul Gandhi ji has spoken about Gautam Adani 103 times and 30 times about Mukesh Ambani," Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a video uploaded on social media website X.

Emails sent to the Reliance and Adani Group did not elicit any response till the time of going to print.

Gandhi and several other opposition leaders have, even in Parliament, made allegations of crony capitalism against the Modi government for helping his ‘industrialist friends’. Gandhi had, during the 2019 elections, alleged that the Modi government had helped Anil Ambani through offset deals in the Rafale purchase.

During February 2023, Gandhi had raised allegations of a close relationship between PM Modi and Adani by holding a photo of Modi with Adani on the businessman's plane. Gandhi's aim was to emphasize their perceived proximity and potential influence.

He had stated, “From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh, we have been listening to only one name everywhere - 'Adani'. Across the country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'... People wondered how Adani was successful in every business he entered." This statement underlined the widespread discussions surrounding Adani's business ventures and his perceived influence.

Gandhi had also alleged that the Adani Group over-invoiced coal imports, leading to a hike in power tariffs. Gandhi stated, "We are providing subsidies in Karnataka and will also do so in Madhya Pradesh if we come in power. But the youth of the country must understand, that 'as soon as you switch on the fan or light, the money goes into the pocket of Gautam Adani.'"

Gandhi had also alleged that the government is blocking his attempts to raise concerns about Adani in Parliament, claiming that his microphone was turned off when he spoke about the businessman.

