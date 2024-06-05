Why is Congress celebrating? Netizens reply to social media query as Narendra Modi all set to become PM again
Lok Sabha elections 2024 results sprang a surprise on Tuesday as the Opposition INDIA bloc performed better than expectations and Exit Poll 2024 predictions. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress-led INDIA bloc clinched 232 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, while the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats. The election results sparked a wave of celebration among the Opposition camp, with leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge showing the victory sign to express confidence.