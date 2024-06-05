Lok Sabha elections 2024 results sprang a surprise on Tuesday as the Opposition INDIA bloc performed better than expectations and Exit Poll 2024 predictions. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress-led INDIA bloc clinched 232 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, while the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats. The election results sparked a wave of celebration among the Opposition camp, with leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge showing the victory sign to express confidence.

The celebrations in the opposition camp confused some on social media, as it is currently clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the leader of NDA, is all set to return to the top post for the record for the third time. A lot of social media users asked why Congress and other Opposition parties are celebrating their defeat.

The passionate internet users didn't wait much time to respond to the questions, and almost all pointed out that the Opposition is celebrating because they are stronger now, which is healthy for a democracy. “Election is not a cricket match. Winning more seats than the last election is a cause for celebration. They can act as a proper opposition party now," one user said.

“well now they can call themself a strong opposition, its like you flunked the last class, this year you scored 60%, just because you didnt top the class doesnt mean you shouldn't celebrate," another user said.

“From now on the ruling party understands that people won't give votes just on the basis of religion. To get votes from people, the party will also have to make promises for the future and don't have to solely rely on the past deeds so that people can also expect to look at something in the future and all of this explains that the opposition is getting stronger," a third one said.

