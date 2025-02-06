Amid Opposition protests over the deportation of Indians from the US, Lok Sabha adjourned till noon on Thursday. The Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi further termed the incident “disappointing” and asked why the “External Affairs of India (MEA) is silent”.

‘Inhumane’, said Opposition leaders Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “I am very disappointed with this conduct of the American Govt. America and India share good relations, but the manner in which they have sent back more than 100 Indian nationals handcuffed and their feet shackled in a military plane is absolutely inhumane. I am surprised that the PM is silent. Why is MEA silent?...I think MEA and PM should make a statement about this.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari says, “Absolutely anguished at the inhumane treatment which has been meted out to the Indians who have been deported from the United States of America and brought to Amritsar. They are not criminals, they may have illegally entered the US in search of a better life. The first question which needs to be determined, for which there is no answers so far, has the due process of law as is available in the US been followed for their deportation.”

He noted, “If at all they are deported why do you need to handcuff them, shackle them for hours, make them eat food with their hands in handcuffs...This is absolutely inhumane and medieval. We are not living in barbaric times, every person has the right to be treated with human dignity. Yes, you don't want them in your country. Ostensibly, they entered illegally. You are sending them back, Govt of India is taking them back but at least send them back with dignity and respect. I have failed to understand how can the Govt at the level of the PM and the Foreign Minister countenance such inhumane treatment of Indian citizens.”

Adjournment motion in LS Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament to discuss the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government, ANI reported.

The motion urged the government to clarify its stance on the issue and outline the diplomatic measures being taken to engage with US authorities, ensuring the dignified treatment of deported individuals.

The Motion read, “This crisis also underscores the necessity of robust policies to prevent illegal migration and create structured legal avenues for those seeking employment abroad. There is an urgent need for intervention to dismantle human trafficking networks, provide financial and social reintegration support to deportees, and establish transparent migration frameworks to protect Indians from such predicaments in the future. The government must act decisively to safeguard the interests of thousands affected and uphold India's diplomatic credibility.”

The government is expected to respond to the motion.

Earlier, on January 24, the MEA had stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

While addressing a regular press briefing on January 24, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime.”

He added, “For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India.”