Why it will be difficult to dislodge BJP from UP

Even when the SP and the BSP came together in the 2019 elections, the BJP’s vote-share was still 10 percentage points higher than their combined vote share. But that was also a Lok Sabha election, where BJP has had a better showing than in state assembly elections. It is possible that the SP-BSP alliance, had it lasted, would have been able to narrow the difference with the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls. That rapprochement is unlikely though, both parties have made it clear.