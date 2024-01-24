Why JD(U), RJD look in a haste to claim credit for Karpoori Thakur's Bharat Ratna?
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, where Opposition parties are making OBC reservation as one of its planks, Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur is a move with great political significance
On the eve of Karpoori Thakur's 100th birth anniversary, the Centre announced that the former Bihar Chief Minister and socialist icon will be awarded India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna posthumously. The announcement drew immediate reactions from the ruling Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar as both CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD rushed to claim the rich legacy of Karpoori Thakur.