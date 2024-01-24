On the eve of Karpoori Thakur's 100th birth anniversary, the Centre announced that the former Bihar Chief Minister and socialist icon will be awarded India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna posthumously. The announcement drew immediate reactions from the ruling Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar as both CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD rushed to claim the rich legacy of Karpoori Thakur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both JD(U) and RJD are claiming that the announcement was a fulfillment of their demand and that Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur will "send a positive message among deprived sections of the society". Nitish Kumar, who visits the late leader's ancestral village on his every birth anniversary even slammed BJP and PM Modi for attempting to take "full credit" for it.

"I was told by Ramnath Thakur, my party colleague, and the late leader's son, that the prime minister had called him up after the announcement. The PM has not called me so far. It is possible that he may claim full credit for the move. Be that as it may, I thank the PM and his government for fulfilling a demand I have been raising since I assumed power in Bihar," Kumar said.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also displayed excitement over the announcement and even shared his old speeches in which he can be seen demanding Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur.

"We have been demanding Bharat Ratna for socialist icon Karpoori Thakur for the last several years. He fought for the cause of weaker and marginalized sections of society throughout his life. He was deeply concerned with the upliftment of the weaker sections. I thank the central government for announcing this award to the great socialist leader", Yadav posted on social media platform X.

Why Karpoori Thakur's legacy is important? Karpoori Thakur joined the freedom struggle at a young age and played a crucial role during the Quit Indian movement. After India's independence, the Bihar leader raised the issues of backward castes and worked his entire life for their upliftment.

The socialist icon was extremely popular and after winning his first election in 1952, he never tasted defeat.

In Bihar, Karpoori Thakur's legacy can help the current leaders in uniting the backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and especially other backward classes (OBCs). Karpoori Thakur implemented the recommendations of the Mungeri Lal Commission during his tenure as Bihar CM from 1977 to 1979 which provided the OBCs with 27% reservation in the state.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, when Opposition parties are making OBC reservation as one of its planks, Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur is a move with great political significance. JD(U) and RJD are jumping upon the opportunity to take credit for honoring the socialist leader while the BJP wants to remove any doubts from the minds of voters about its work for the backward classes.

