Why Joe Biden won’t go

It therefore remains likely that Mr Biden will run at the top of the Democratic ticket. Unlike in parliamentary systems, there is no real mechanism to dethrone him. Mr Biden and his surrogates have realised that the fear of division if he stepped aside is enough, for now, to keep the party in line. In that way the president seems to have learned a lesson from his nemesis, Mr Trump, who realised that if he simply ignored calls from his party to step aside in moments of crisis, they would all eventually fall in line. Right now, the Democratic Party is paralysed by the sunk costs of the president’s re-election bid, the lack of a charismatic vice-president, and, above all, a fear that disagreement only benefits Mr Trump’s chances. It will probably work in cowing the president’s own party. But it is a flawed strategy for convincing voters.