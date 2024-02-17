Why Kamal Nath may be 'unhappy' with Congress? 5 possible reasons
A close aide of Kamal Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, said when a “big politician” decides to sever ties with his organisation, then “all three factors (respect, insult and self-respect) work behind it”.
Will Congress leader Kamal Nath switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024? Amid speculations, several reports claimed that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister could be upset with the Congress leadership. NDTV quoted sources as saying on Saturday that "Kamal Nath has conveyed his unhappiness to the Congress leadership".