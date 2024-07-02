Why Kamala Harris would be Biden’s likeliest replacement

Top campaign officials briefed donors in a call Monday evening. A person familiar with the call said the campaign stressed that Biden knows he needs to do better after the debate and that they plan to have him out more. They pledged to stay the course, arguing that voters still care about issues like abortion and democracy and don’t want a return to Trump. Asked how they would respond if polls dip, the person said there wasn’t much of an answer beyond noting that polls fluctuate. Several donors on the call said they weren’t reassured.