New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra today called Arvind Kejriwal a "super spreader" after the Delhi Chief Minister tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Kapil Mishra, a former Aam Aadmi Party member, said that Kejriwal has conducted a sin of spreading Covid as the Delhi CM has been conducting rallies in poll-bound states.

"Who is responsible for your sin of spreading COVID-19 in Patiala, Lucknow and Goa? You are literally the Super spreader," tweeted Mishra.

ये तो पटियाला में, लखनऊ में, गोवा में कोरोना फैलाने का पाप करके आये हो उसका जिम्मेदार कौन ?



You are literally the Super spreader https://t.co/grJUHCfzpB — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 4, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he said that he has mild symptoms and is isolated at home.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated me at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The city reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, Delhi's health department bulletin informed on Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.