Why Kashmir tourism is on tenterhooks

When times are peaceful, occupancy at Winterfell Hotel is usually 100% through the year. “After the fresh incidents of violence, occupancy is down by 30%," he said. Many bookings over the next two months have been cancelled, while some long-staying guests at the hotel are set to leave. “I have a couple from Bengaluru who were staying in my hotel for the last six months, making day trips to different parts of Kashmir," he added. “But now they are alarmed and want to get out as soon as possible."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}