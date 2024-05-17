‘Why Kejriwal isn’t taking action against Bibhav?' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has lodged a police complaint.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a scathing attack on his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the Swati Maliwal assault case. “Why is he still roaming with Bibhav Kumar and not taking any action against him," Sarma posed a query aimed at the Delhi CM.