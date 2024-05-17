Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a scathing attack on his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the Swati Maliwal assault case. “Why is he still roaming with Bibhav Kumar and not taking any action against him," Sarma posed a query aimed at the Delhi CM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There should not be any politics on this. We are not aligned with her (Swati Maliwal) ideologically, but when there is a crime against women, it is our job to raise our voices. Swati Maliwal has filed a complaint to the Delhi Police," the BJP leader told ANI.

"Kejriwal has become a criminal now. The question is, why is Arvind Kejriwal silent? Where was he when it was happening? Was he in the same room or not? Why is Kejriwal still roaming with that man (Bibhav Kumar)? Why is he not taking action against him?" he asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happened with Swati Maliwal? On May 13, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reportedly went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff “assaulted" her. However, she did not file a formal complaint with the police then.

Following this, a two-member team of the Delhi Police took Swati Maliwal's statement in which she informed the police about the incident at the chief minister's residence.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections: 354 (Assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (Word gesture or act of intent to insult), 323 (Assault) and other sections of IPC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maliwal said on Thursday she had given her statement to the police and hoped “appropriate action" would be taken against the accused. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former DCW chief wrote, “What happened to me was extremely bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me."

“I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed [for me]. Those who tried to do character assassination, saying [I was] doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too," she added.

