Congress accuses BJP of making Parliament one-sided by printing Lotus symbol on new uniform, questions why not use national animal or bird.

After ‘India-Bharat’ row, the Congress chose to target the BJP for the recent change in dress code of Parlianent staff. The grand old party alleged BJP of purposefully bringing a new uniform with its poll symbol ‘Lotus’ imprinted on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, on Tuesday, questioned why the print of new uniform has lotus. He asked why can't it have peacock or tiger, the national animal and the national bird respectively. He also alleged the BJP of making the “Parliament a one-sided partisan thing". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Why lotus only? Why can't a peacock or why can't a tiger? Oh, they're not BJP party election symbol. Why this fall sir Om Birla," Tagore tweeted on X, using the hashtag "#NewDressforParliamentStaff".

According to news reports, the new uniform of the Parliament staff will have a new dress code with Lotus pattern printed on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Why is the government not ready to put Tiger in the Parliament staff's dress, because Tiger is the national animal. Why are they not ready to put the Peacock, which is the national bird, in the dress? But they chose to put the Lotus in the dress code of the Parliamentary staff, because the BJP's symbol is the Lotus," Tagore said in a statement.

In his video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Manickam Tagore said that the same thing happened at the time of G20, and it is happening again. He went ahead and suggested that this kind of pettiness is not right and “hope the BJP will grow up and not make Parliament a one-sided thing."

Tagore alleged that the party is trying to make Parliament a part of party's symbol. He added that the Parliament was above all parties and accused BJP of interfering in every other institution.