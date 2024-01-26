Why Nitish Kumar cannot be ignored by INDIA or BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attended Republic Day function without deputy Tejashwi Yadav, fueling rumors of rift in ruling coalition 'Mahagathbandhan'.
Amid the rumors of a rift in Bihar, leaders on both sides INDIA and BJP are trying hard to lure Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the JD(U) chief could become the PM face for INDIA bloc, BJP MP and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi said, ‘doors are never closed in politics’ hinting at possible reconciliations.