Why Nitish Kumar rejected convenor post of INDIA bloc? Explained in 5 points
INDIA bloc leaders appoint Mallikarjun Kharge as chairperson and Nitish Kumar as convener. Nitish Kumar rejects the offer, insisting that someone from Congress should take responsibility.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, has been appointed chairperson of the opposition INDIA bloc, and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar named convener after alliance party negotiations. However, sources revealed that the JDU leader has rejected the offer citing that someone from Congress party should rather take the responsibility.