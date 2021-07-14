Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised 300 units of free electricity per month to each family in Goa if his party is propelled to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

"My first guarantee to you is in the power sector. My guarantee means that the AAP will fulfil it. This is not just a promise for elections, unlike other parties which say we made the promise only for elections. Whatever Kejriwal says, he does," he said.

"After AAP comes to power, your electricity bill will be sent to your house with the following message on it: amount to be paid, zero," he asserted.

The Delhi chief minister also said that the pending electricity bills will be waived off. "We will start on a clean slate. Whatever I'm saying in Goa, we have implemented it successfully in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal stated that if people in the national capital can get free electricity, then why not in Goa as well. "Despite Goa being a power-surplus state, there are frequent power-cuts in the coastal state," he said.

The minister's third promise to people was regarding 24x7 power supply.

"In Delhi, I and my power minister ensured that it gets power supply 24 hours a day. It was a result of the hard work put in by us. We will do the same in Goa," he said.

He also made a promise of free electricity to farmers.

Further, Kejriwal slammed MLAs who left Congress and other parties to join the BJP after the last assembly elections in Goa. "Going by the numbers, those who should have been in opposition are now ruling the state and those who should have been in power are now in the opposition," he said.

“These MLAs who switched sides claimed that they were joining the BJP to get people’s work done. Did they do people's work as they claimed? Now people are saying that they switched sides for the lure of money. People feel betrayed," he added.

The AAP leader went on to say that the people of Goa "want change and clean politics".

Elections to the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled in February next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.