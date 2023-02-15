Why planes were grounded for the first time since 9/11
January outage of US pilot-alert system halted all departures and shook aviation industry; ‘failing vintage hardware’
The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights across America in early January, paralyzing air traffic for nearly two hours. It was the first nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and shook an industry struggling to cope with a postpandemic surge in travel.
